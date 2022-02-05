Machine to convert plastic bottles into paver blocks installed at Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 4

A machine to convert waste plastic bottles into solid paver blocks has been installed at Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Development at Mohal in the district.

The machine was procured from Delhi at a cost of Rs 3.60 lakh in 2020, but could not be put to use owing to the pandemic. Now, it is ready to function and the manufacturing process is being finalised.

Will help preserve environment Such a process will help in getting rid of plastic waste in an environment-friendly manner. Research is being done to make the entire unit commercially profitable. Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the institute

The plastic bottles put in the machine get crushed. The crushed plastic is then mixed with sand and is melted by the machine. The viscous residue flows from the other corner. After this, it is put in a mold to form bricks. This substance solidifies after some time.

The blocks are durable enough to last over 100 years. The machine does not produce any smoke and is completely environment-friendly.

These pavers will be able to withstand the pressure of several tonnes and can be used to make pavements and even roads. Making bricks will consume tonnes of plastic waste every year. People can get rid of plastic waste at home and office, and it can be used to make paver blocks. This will keep the city and rural areas clean, and will also help in saving the environment.

Senior scientist Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh, in-charge of the institute, says the trial of making paver blocks from waste plastic bottles is under way. He adds research is also being done on improving the adhesive properties with cost-benefit analysis of pavers. “A fully commercially viable model will be developed in the next couple of months after thorough research. The institute will encourage the youth of various areas to set up such units to earn livelihood and assist in environment conservation,” he says.