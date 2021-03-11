Chamba: Machinery washed away in Ravi

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 12

Some machinery of a construction company kept alongside the Ravi was washed away by flood waters yesterday following cloudbursts in the Holy valley of Bharmour subdivision in Chamba district, an official report said here today.

In another incident, a portion of the Chowari to Lahru road linking the area with other parts of Kangra and Pathankot districts was blocked following landslides. Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said that efforts were being made to remove debris to restore the road to traffic as early as possible.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations were going on in areas hit by cloudbursts and resultant floods in the district, he added.

