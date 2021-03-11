Chamba: Machinery washed away in Ravi

Chamba, August 12
Some machinery of a construction company kept alongside the Ravi was washed away by flood waters yesterday following cloudbursts in the Holy valley of Bharmour subdivision in Chamba district, an official report said here today.
In another incident, a portion of the Chowari to Lahru road linking the area with other parts of Kangra and Pathankot districts was blocked following landslides. Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said that efforts were being made to remove debris to restore the road to traffic as early as possible.
Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations were going on in areas hit by cloudbursts and resultant floods in the district, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...