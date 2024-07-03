Mafia dominating Himachal govt: BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal

Solan, July 2
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today alleged that Himachal was in the grip of the mafia. People were suffering while the government was ignorant of the atrocities committed on them, he alleged.
“Nowadays, the Chief Minister has shifted to Dehra, where he does not even have a house. The question arises that where is the Chief Minister — in Shimla, Hamirpur or Dehra?” asked Bindal, who was in Nalagarh today to campaign for BJP candidate KL Thakur.
Bindal said after the firing incident in the Baddi-Barotiwala industrial belt, the area had been making headlines. “It is the mafia that is running the government. The mining mafia dominates the government, with drug dealers being active in Himachal. One must ask, whose contribution is this?” he said, accusing the mafia of being friends with the Congress.
He said, “Firing of bullets has become common in Himachal and people are feeling unsafe. The government cares two hoots for their safety.”
