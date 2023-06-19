Magic an old Indian art form: Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla, June 18
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended a magic show of renowned magician Samrat Shankar at the historic Gaiety Theatre here today.
The Chief Minister commended Samrat Shankar for organising shows in India and abroad as well and to preserve and promote the timeless craft of magic. He said, “Samrat Shankar has entertained people with his art for the past 50 years. He has a deep connection with Shimla where he has organised shows in the past several years.”
Sukhu highlighted the significance of magic as one of the oldest art form in the Indian culture. He said that when there was no television and Internet, magic shows were the primary source of entertainment.
He said, “Magic shows are an ideal entertainment option for an entire family. By creating an enchanting and wholesome experience, the magician has ensured that families can come together and enjoy mesmerizing performances.”
