Magnitude 4 quake in Shimla

Shimla, February 23
An earthquake of magnitude 4 shook Himachal capital Shimla on Wednesday morning, a state disaster management official said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
Tremors were felt in and around the district at 9.58 am, he added.
