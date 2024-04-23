Mahadev bridge closed as cracks appear on surface

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 22

The Mahadev bridge on Monday developed cracks on its surface and was closed to traffic. The commuters using the Nalagarh-Swarghat National Highway faced a lot of inconvenience due to the closure of the bridge.

A stretch of several metres was hit, with cracks appearing on the surface, creating a depression on the bridge. The administration was forced to close the bridge this afternoon to vehicular traffic to avert any mishap.

A large number of residents use the bridge to commute to various industries in the Nalagarh industrial area. After having commuted to their workplace in the morning, residents said they would now have to use a longer route through nearby villages. With no other source of livelihood in the area than industrial houses, residents said the bridge was showing signs of wearing away, but these were allegedly ignored by the authorities.

“Traffic has been diverted through Panjehra and the commuters will use the village paths to reach their workplace. Local residents have been directed to use these routes to ensure that they could reach their work place as well as commute back smoothly,” said Nalagarh DSP Firoz Khan.

Residents said even four culverts near the damaged bridge were crying for attention. Their condition would deteriorate further if left unrepaired for long, especially before the onset of rains, they claimed.

“People have been inconvenienced due to the abrupt closure of the bridge. A narrow path should be repaired for at least two-wheelers as residents may have to use the bridge for emergencies,” said a resident, Kartar Singh.

Residents who used the bridge in the morning said, “The bridge was open to vehicles in the morning. I came to know about its closure in the afternoon.”

“The daily office-goers will face a lot of problems in taking longer routes to reach their workplaces in Nalagarh from the surrounding villages,” rued Sunita, another resident.

Nalagarh SDM Divyanshu Singal said since the model code of conduct was in force, permission would be sought by the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, from the Chief Electoral Officer to float a tender for its repair. Meanwhile, an arterial route would be started tomorrow to facilitate the residents.

