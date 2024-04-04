Mahajan, 11 other RS MPs take oath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh Harsh Mahajan and 11 others took oath as members of the House of Elders in the national capital on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to all 12.

The following MPs took oath — Harsh Mahajan, Dharmshila Gupta, Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Subhash Chander, GC Chandrashekhar, L Murugan, Ashok Singh, Chandrakant Handore, Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Sadhna Singh.

The tenure of these MPs will start from April 3.

Of these, seven are BJP MPs; three Congress and two Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Three of the 12 are from Bihar, two each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

