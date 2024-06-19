‘Mahanatti’ marks end of Shimla Summer Festival

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

A ‘Mahanatti’, which saw a large number of artistes participating in the region’s most famous dance, was the highlight on the concluding day of the International Summer Festival here today. Around 300 Anganwadi workers and assistants from the Integrated Child Development Project participated in the event.

Artistes perform bhangra at the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: LALIT KUMAR

Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap said various cultural programmes were organised during the festival. The Mahanatti, in which local women and tourists danced along, gave the message of women’s empowerment. On the last day of the festival, Andha Yug, a play written by Dr Dharamvir Bharati, was staged at the Gaiety Theatre.

Have feet, will dance: Artistes perform a ‘Mahanatti’ on the last day of the International Summer Festival at the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR

The play is based on the theme of the Mahabharata. Director Rajesh Bhardwaj received several awards for the play at the All India Civil Services Competition organised in Nagpur. During the festival, many stalls were set up by women of self-help groups, and traditional dishes were served to locals and tourists alike, who relished the local cuisines.

