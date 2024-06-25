‘Mahapaur Aap Ke Dwar’ programme to resume

Shimla, June 24
To resolve the problems of town residents, Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan will restart his ‘Mahapaur Aap Ke Dwar’ programme.
Under the initiative, the Mayor along with officials of the Municipal Corporation, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited, PWD and other will visit all 34 wards and listen to the problems and issues of people and will also resolve their problems. The Mayor said the aim of the programme was to know and resolve the issues of the people. “We get to know the problems that are being faced by the people on a daily basis and we also try to resolve them on the spot,” he said.
The programme was started by the Mayor earlier this year, but was discontinued due to the implementation of Model Code of Conduct.
