Maharana Pratap symbol of courage: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 2

Maharana Pratap was a fearless warrior, who put up historic resistance to foreign invaders. He also exhibited true bravery in the famous Battle of Haldi Ghati, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a function on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti organised by the Rajput Kalyan Sabha at Pathiar in the Nagrota Bagwan Assembly constituency of Kangra district today.

Thakur said that Maharana Pratap was a symbol of indomitable courage, who had inspired many generations and would be remembered for many years to come.

He added that the nation was fortunate to have the strong and determined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Himachal Pradesh has witnessed all-round development in the past four-and-a-half years due to constant efforts of the Central and state governments. Every section of society has benefited from the policies and programmes of the Central and state governments. The BJP has made the Mission Repeat a success in four states and in the coming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, it will again form government,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the secondary wing of Maharana Pratap International Public School at Pathiar. He lauded the efforts of the Rajput Kalyan Sabha and announced Rs 51 lakh as assistance to the school. He also assured the school of all possible help from the government.

The Chief Minister honoured gallantry award winners. Earlier, the Rajput Kalyan Sabha gave a rousing welcome to the Chief Minister. Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami and MLA Arun Mehra also spoke on the occasion. Dharamsala MLA Vishal Neharia and former minister Ravinder Ravi also attended the function.

School Upgraded

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the secondary wing of Maharana Pratap International Public School at Pathiar.

#jai ram thakur