Maharashtra women register 25-0 win in national soccer tournament

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 21

Maharashtra beat Andaman by 25-0 in the opening match of National Women’s Football Tournament (Pool-F) that started here today.

In another match, Bihar defeated Himachal by 6-0 in a one-sided match as Himachal players could not show coherence among team members. The tournament was inaugurated at Anu Stadium, near here, by Sunil Sharma Bittu, political advisor to Chief Minister and president of Himachal Pradesh Football Association. The five teams participating in this championship are Maharashtra, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar, Himachal Pradesh and the Railways.

He said this is the first time that a tournament of this scale is being organised here. A number of students from various schools arrived to watch the matches. This would encourage them towards sports, especially football. He said only sports can help keep youth from falling prey to drugs.

Bittu said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had started various programmes for development of sports activities in the state.

He added that a water sports centre would be established near Beas river at Nadaun at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Recently, a rafting championship was organised here to promote tourism and sports activities in the district.

