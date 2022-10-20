Mahender Singh's daughter revolts, quits Mahila Morcha

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 19

Vandana Gularia, daughter of Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, today resigned from the post of general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha. She was also seeking ticket from Dharampur in Mandi district but the BJP decided to field her brother Rajat Thakur from there.

Vandana is upset at the decision of the party. She wrote on her Facebook page that “Delhi se ticket mil sakta hai par vote nahin” (a candidate can get ticket from Delhi but cannot get votes from there).

She wrote, “Parivarvad mein har bar betiyon ki hi bali kyun li jati hai” (why every time a daughter is sacrificed in family politics).”

There is speculation that she can contest the elections from Dharampur as an Independent candidate.