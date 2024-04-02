Maheshwar Singh, Darang ex-MLA skip BJP meeting in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 1

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have asked party workers to gear for the Lok Sabha elections to ensure the victory of the party candidate from the Mandi seat. A meeting was held here today to chalk out the strategy to intensify the election campaign in the Mandi parliamentary constituency. However, former MP Maheshwar Singh, former BJP MLA from Darang Jawahar Thakur, BJP state spokesperson Ajay Rana and former minister and rebel Ram Lal Markanda did not attend the meeting.

Thakur urged party workers to work hard to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of securing over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He urged them to make voters aware of the public welfare schemes of the Central Government.

He said, “After the Rajya Sabha elections, the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is in minority and not going to survive long. Not bothering about public concerns, Congress leaders are embroiled in infighting. Not even one poll guarantee has been fulfilled in 15 months. The Chief Minister has put all his energy into saving the government instead of development.”

The former Chief Minister said, “Congressmen are deserting the political field due to the fear of defeat in the elections. They are busy pushing each other while the BJP is united for the elections. The BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections is certain.”

He said, “It was decided to intensify the election campaign in the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Our focus is to ensure the victory of the party candidates in all four Lok Sabha segments in Himachal. People have already made up mind to give a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve the country.”

Bindal asked the party workers of the Mandi segment to work with dedication to achieve a big victory like they did in the 2014 and 2019 elections. He said that it was because of them that the BJP had become the largest party in the world.

