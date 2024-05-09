Mahila Congress leaders slam BJP

Shimla, May 8
All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Neetu Verma Soin said Rs 1 lakh would be given every year to the women of the country under the Mahalaxmi Yojana if the INDIA bloc comes to power.
Addressing a press conference here yesterday, along with state Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel, she said the Congress ‘Nyay Patra’ would ensure bright future for the country.
Targeting the BJP, Soin said the BJP gave ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ slogan, but they actually protected those who sexually exploit and abuse daughters, citing the example of JD(S) legislator Prajwal Revanna who is involved in a sexual assault case.
Chandel also attacked the Centre, saying the incidents of sexual exploitation and atrocities against women had increased in the country in the last 10 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained silent on most of the them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...