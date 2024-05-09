Mahila Congress leaders slam BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 8

All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Neetu Verma Soin said Rs 1 lakh would be given every year to the women of the country under the Mahalaxmi Yojana if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, along with state Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel, she said the Congress ‘Nyay Patra’ would ensure bright future for the country.

Targeting the BJP, Soin said the BJP gave ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ slogan, but they actually protected those who sexually exploit and abuse daughters, citing the example of JD(S) legislator Prajwal Revanna who is involved in a sexual assault case.

Chandel also attacked the Centre, saying the incidents of sexual exploitation and atrocities against women had increased in the country in the last 10 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained silent on most of the them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc #Shimla