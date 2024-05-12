 Mahila Samman Nidhi was launched from Lahaul-Spiti, says Vikramaditya : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  • Mahila Samman Nidhi was launched from Lahaul-Spiti, says Vikramaditya

Mahila Samman Nidhi was launched from Lahaul-Spiti, says Vikramaditya

Mahila Samman Nidhi was launched from Lahaul-Spiti, says Vikramaditya

Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh campaigns at Kaza in Spiti on Saturday.



Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 11

Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh and Lahaul and Spiti Assembly byelection candidate Anuradha Rana campaigned at various places in the Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district today.

Vikramaditya, while addressing an election rally at Kaza, said, “I often try to visit the tribal district so that development works are completed and issues of the region are addressed on priority. My father Virbhadra Singh had special affection for the region and had accelerated development works here. The Atal Tunnel was conceived and initiated during the Congress rule and its budget was also provided by the then Congress government at the Centre.”

He said that the state government had launched most of the schemes, including the Mahila Samman Nidhi, during the past 15 months from Lahaul and Spiti. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had visited the valley many times and left no stone unturned for the prosperity of the region. He targeted Lahaul-Spiti former MLA Ravi Thakur and said, “Despite unprecedented development here, the local MLA was not satisfied. It is not known what he will be able to bring from Modiji for the area.”

Vikramaditya alleged, “The state had seen the BJP rule for five years and the local MLA was also a Cabinet minister then. They then talked of having a double engine government at the Centre and in the state but they did not do anything remarkable for the area.” He added that the Congress government had spent Rs 80 crore on the expansion and renewal of roads in Lahaul and Spiti.

He said, “We will make efforts to improve connectivity to the Spiti valley like it has been done for the Lahaul valley. We will also expedite the construction of an airport in the area and accelerate the work on the proposed multi-disciplinary educational institution in the Spiti valley.”

Anuradha Rana, Congress candidate for the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly bypoll, said, “It is unfortunate that the byelections were being held due to wrong steps taken by the elected representative of the district. The Congress always does politics on issues and we strive to solve the problems of the people. I have visited all panchayats of Lahaul and Spiti during my two and a half years’ tenure as the Zila Parishad chairperson.” She added that reservation was our right and nobody could snatch it from the masses of Lahaul-Spiti.iti on Saturday.

