Maintain Sansari Nulla road: NGO

Chamba, November 20
The Pangwal Ekta Manch, an NGO of Pangi, has urged the BRO to make arrangements for the maintenance and and keeping the Sansari Nulla-Killar-Udaipur-Thirot-Tandi road open during the winter.
Manch chairman Trilok Thakur said to keep the road traffic worthy, men, machinery, equipment, etc were required at the appropriate destinations, enabling commuters to travel towards their destinations smoothly.
A request letter had also been given to the Chief Engineer, BRO, apprising him of its location, which passes through the mountainous terrain and is prone to landslips, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur
In exchange of fire, accused get injured | Slain dera follow...