Maintain Sansari Nulla road: NGO

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 20

The Pangwal Ekta Manch, an NGO of Pangi, has urged the BRO to make arrangements for the maintenance and and keeping the Sansari Nulla-Killar-Udaipur-Thirot-Tandi road open during the winter.

Manch chairman Trilok Thakur said to keep the road traffic worthy, men, machinery, equipment, etc were required at the appropriate destinations, enabling commuters to travel towards their destinations smoothly.

A request letter had also been given to the Chief Engineer, BRO, apprising him of its location, which passes through the mountainous terrain and is prone to landslips, he said.

#chamba