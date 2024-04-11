Maj Somnath, Capt Batra... Celebrating HP braves

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 10

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar released Himachal Ke Ranbankure, a book paying tributes to soldiers from Himachal and penned Dr Arvind Thakur, here today.

The book, published by Lokpriya publication, Delhi, features the state’s brave soldiers who have received Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra from 1947 to 1999.

Author Dr Arvind Thakur has also presented a detailed account of the major wars fought at the time of India’s independence (1947-48) and thereafter. The 184-page book showcases the war heroes

from every district of Himachal Pradesh.

Till date, the 21 soldiers have been decorated with Param Vir Chakra, 219 with Maha Vir Chakra and 1,322 with Vir Chakra. The book gives a detailed description of four Param Vir Chakra, 16 Maha Vir Chakra and 63 Vir Chakra awardees from the state. Param Vir Chakra winners from Himachal — Major Somnath Sharma (1948), Major Dhan Singh Thapa (1962), Captain Vikram Batra and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar (1999) — are featured in the book.

It also profiles Maha Vir Chakra awardees Lt Col Kaman Singh (1948), Major Khushal Chand (1948) to Lt Col Ratan Nath Sharma (1972) and Lt Col Inderbal Singh Bawa (1987); besides Vir Chakra winners Subedar Bhimchand (1948), Sepoy Amar Singh (1961), Sepoy Govardhan Singh (1961), Captain Amol Kalia (1999) and Captain Sanjeev Jamwal (1999).

This book also has a brief introduction about the 17 major regiments of the Indian Army, besides interesting details about the motto, war cry and headquarters of these regiments.

Brief descriptions of wars and operations fought by the Indian Army are also mentioned in the book.

Author Dr Arvind Thakur, a resident of Palampur, has been serving as a dentist in the government sector for two decades and currently working at local Civil Hospital.

Apart from being a skilled dentist, he is a poet, story writer and litterateur.

