Make arrangements for Manimahesh Yatra: Negi

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, June 15

Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi has directed the officials concerned to prepare a cost estimate for making arrangements of parking, toilets and drinking water for pilgrims, who embark on the Manimahesh Yatra. He presided over a meeting of the Tribal Advisory Committee at the mini-secretariat here yesterday.

Negi said sufficient funds would be provided for creating additional facilities. He also instructed the officials concerned to repair streetlights in and around the Chaurasi temple complex here at the earliest.

The minister directed the officials concerned to complete all development works on a war footing, ensuring quality and transparency. He reviewed the functioning of some departments and issued directions for taking necessary steps to improve the system.