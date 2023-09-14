Make Ayushman Bhav a success, says Himachal Pradesh Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today stressed the need to move forward unitedly to make Ayushman Bhav campaign a success in the true spirit of the motto Sabka Saath, leaving not a single person unattended.

The Governor today joined the inauguration of the Ayushman Bhav campaign by President of India Droupadi Murmu through video conferencing. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil was also present.

Shukla said the Ayushman Bhav campaign would commence from September 17 with Seva Pakhwada which will continue till October 2. He said the three major components of this scheme which include Ayushman Aapke Dwar, Ayushman Fair and Ayushman Sabha would benefit the people.

The Governor said the health index of Himachal was much better than other states and this campaign would further improve it. “Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a target to eradicate TB by the year 2025 had been set but Himachal would achieve the target by the end of this year,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that Ayushman cards had been made for 11.37 lakh beneficiaries out of 15.95 lakh in the state and cards of the remaining 4.58 lakh beneficiaries would be made during this campaign. He said that Ayushman fairs would be organised in 58 model health centres and district hospitals of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

He said that Ayushman fairs would be organised in collaboration with the government medical colleges of the state. Ayushman Sabha would be organised in all gram panchayats and urban wards on October 2, he added.

