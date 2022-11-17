Make biometric attendance operational: HC to Chief Secy

Our Correspondent

Shimla, November 16

The HP High Court has directed the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions to all departments, boards and corporations of the state government that henceforth the attendance of all officers/ officials, employed therein, by way of biometrics is made operational.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed this order on an execution petition wherein the court had directed the official of the Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla, to remain present in the court along with the record of the case, but despite this he was not present on time.

While passing this direction the court observed, “It is rather surprising that the official/officer from the office of Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla, has not reached the court as yet, though it is 10.05 am. We really wonder as to when the official/officer will be reporting in the office. If this is the situation how he takes the order(s) of the court.”

It observed, “What further amazes us is the fact that the Central Government, after reviewing the Covid-19 situation, issued instructions for the resumption of biometric attendance in all its ministries. Besides, it would be noticed that many state governments have made it mandatory for their employees to mark their attendance through biometrics system, but the Himachal government appears to be in slumber as it has still not revoked the suspension of biometric attendance, which, as stated above, was over insofar as the Central Government is concerned, on February 15, 2022.”

The court directed the Registrar General of the Court to send a copy of the order to the Chief Secretary and listed the matter for compliance on November 22.