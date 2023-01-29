Make Kathgarh Shivratri fest state-level event, Himachal govt urged

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 28

The Kathgarh temple committee and the Social Welfare Club of Indora has urged the state government to declare the Shivratri festival as a state-level event.

Sudhir Katoch, president of the Indora club, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was requested in this regard during his recent visit and he assured the residents to look into the matter.

Katoch said that the historical temple at Kathgarh was part of the heritage of the state. Many people believe that the army of ‘Alexander the Great’ got demoralised on reaching the temple and returned to Macedonia from this place.

According to another reference from the Ramayana, Bharat, brother of Lord Rama, used to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at this temple on the way to his grandparents home in Kashmir.