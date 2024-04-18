Make laws to ensure healthcare for all, urges NGO

Shimla, April 17
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the NGO Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) has advocated for the enactment of state-level healthcare rights laws, ensuring the availability of free quality treatment in all conditions, supported by making healthcare services a fundamental right at the national-level.
This has been mentioned in the manifesto that was recently issued by JSA.
The Abhiyan in its manifesto has also advocated for the increase in the Budget allocation for health and demanded an increase in healthcare expenditure to 3.5% of the GDP, with special emphasis on raising the Central Government’s allocation to 1%, reduction in out-of-pocket expenses on health to less than 25% of total healthcare expenditure, easing financial burdens for those seeking healthcare services.
Furthermore, the NGO has also demanded welfare of healthcare workers by filling vacancies in healthcare facilities, regularising all scheme-based and temporary employees, besides demanding adequate wages and security under labour laws.
It has also advocated for the transfer of administrative and financial powers to local bodies and state governments to manage healthcare systems effectively within their jurisdictions. It has also recommended the rebranding of health and wellness centres as “Arogya Mandirs” in line with constitutional values of secularism and inclusion and availability of affordable and quality essential medicines and diagnostics through effective implementation of rational pricing mechanisms.
With this manifesto, JSA has urged all the political parties to include these points in their respective party manifestos and implement them while forming of the government in the country.
