Make NDPS Act stringent, Centre urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

The Vidhan Sabha today adopted a resolution urging the Central Government to make amendments to the NDPS Act, 1985 to ensure stringent action against those involved in illegal drug trade.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri moved the resolution and reiterated his government’s stand of zero tolerance against drugs. “The government is committed to fighting the drug menace. There will be no political interference by ministers, MLAs or any other elected representative and law enforcing agencies will get a free hand to nab culprits,” he said.

“There is an urgent need to make the law against drug trafficking more stringent. Drug addiction is ruining our youth and we need to join hands to check the menace,” said Agnihotri in the absence of the Opposition, which had walked out of the House.

He said that a letter from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu along with the resolution would be sent to the Central Government, seeking amendments to Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 to make the law against drug menace more stringent. “We want that all offences under the NDPS Act should be made non-bailable. Besides, there should be provisions for imprisonment up to 20 years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh in the Act,” he added..

Agnihotri said, “The government has adopted zero tolerance against drugs. We will approach the Central Government to seek amendments to the NDPS Act 1985.” He added that 530 cases were registered under the NDPS Act and 729 persons were arrested till February 28, 2023.

He said that though drugs were being smuggled from across international borders, the rising ‘chitta’ addiction among youth in Himachal was a cause for concern. “Earlier, the use of ‘chitta’ was prevalent in border areas but now it is available even in rural and tribal areas,” he added.

#mukesh agnihotri #Shimla