Makeshift bridge a risk to villagers’ lives

THE residents of two villages — Pulga and Tulga — of Barshaini Panchayat in the Manikaran valley risk their lives every day when they cross the Jagrai nullah over a makeshift wooden footbridge. The level of water in the nullah is rising by the day as rains have hit the state and its flow will only increase in the coming months. Tourists coming to these villages in summer, too, are forced to cross the makeshift bridge. Despite material for building a permanent bridge being delivered at the site recently, the work has not begun. The authorities concerned should ensure that for now, a safe temporary bridge is built there before the monsoon hits the area with full force. Ravi, Pulga

Vehicle-scrapping policy needs revision

THE policy to scrap passenger vehicles older than 20 years, if these do not pass fitness and emission tests, should be reconsidered and revamped. Most private vehicles cover only around 80,000 km or less in 20 years. The distance travelled by the vehicle must be taken into account before scrapping. The condition of a vehicle and its maintenance should also be factored in while determining its road-worthiness. Condemning the entire vehicle, when it can be repaired by replacing just a few defective parts, is unjustified. The government and the authorities concerned should consider the pain of the common man or woman before enforcing such experimental measures. Khemraj, Kullu

Haphazard parking in Shimla disrupts traffic movement

THE upper road to IGMC from Sanjauli has become congested due to vehicles being parked on both sides. For those visiting the hospital, the only parking space available is the roadside. When vehicles are already parked on both sides of the road, the flow of traffic is affected. The police should ensure that the vehicles are parked on only one side of the road. Ramesh, Shimla

