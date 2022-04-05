Making passouts job ready

The Rayat Bahra Group of Institutions has established Bahra Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, which provides practical training to students studying in different paramedical courses. During an interaction with mediapersons here on Monday, Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor of Rayat Bahra University, said the students were also imparted training at the incubation centre of technology. Bahra said experienced doctors were available at the Bahra hospital in super-specialty departments. He said the University School of Medical and Allied Sciences had started postgraduate and undergraduate courses in radiology and imaging technology, operation theatre, dialysis and anaesthesia technology, besides courses in optometry, cardiovascular technology, emergency responder and ICU technician.

NEP will be implemented soon: HPU VC

With an objective to implementing the New Education Policy and discuss NAAC-related issues, a meeting was organised under the chairmanship of Himachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Acharya SP Bansal here on Monday. Professor Bansal said the New Education Policy would be implemented in the university in this year and all arrangements to implement it would be completed within a month. The Vice-Chancellor also reviewed norms related to NAAC.

Students urged to follow PM's advice

The fifth edition of the Pariksha pe Charcha, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which involves students, teachers and parents to discuss exam stress, was organised at KV Jutogh Cant., Shimla. The live telecast of this event was witnessed by more than 482 students, teachers and parents. Principal Vir Chand welcomed the students back to school following the dip in the number of Covid cases. He urged students to ponder over the advice given by the Prime Minister, who spoke on issues like exam preparation, concentration, dreams and expectations of children, teachers and parents, competition, girl education and environment.

Guv to release HPU's disability policy

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will release the disability policy of the Himachal Pradesh University on April 5. He will also have a discussion with differently abled students of the university in this programme to be held at Raj Bhavan. Prof Ajay Srivastava said this would be the first programme of its kind in Raj Bhavan for children with disabilities. He said the policy of equal opportunities for disabled students was an important document from the point of view of human rights protection. Except Delhi, no other university in North India has such a policy, he said.