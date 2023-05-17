‘Making Shimla MC financially strong a priority’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

Improving the financial condition of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) will be among the top priorities of newly-elected Mayor Surender Chauhan.

Will generate additional income: Mayor We can’t be totally dependent on grants from the Centre & the state. Just like the state is trying to mobilise resources, we’ll also look for ways to generate additional income. Surender Chauhan, shimla mayor

“We all know the financial condition of the MC is far from satisfactory,” said Chauhan.

The MC is largely dependent on grants. It falls way short to even meet its salary and pension obligations through its own resources.

The Mayor further said he would meet CM Sukhvinder Sukhu regarding the development plan being prepared for the city. “There are around 40,000 unauthorised buildings in the merged area. As and when these buildings are regularised, the MC income will increase,” he added.

Chauhan also feels that the old and dilapidated buildings in old Shimla should be given the permission for renovation on old lines. “Not only the condition of hundreds of buildings will improve if the maps are passed on old lines, the MC will also get some additional income,” he added.

As for the severe shortage of parking spaces in the city, the Mayor said he would make all-out efforts to ease the situation. “To begin with, work on all parking lots in the city will be speeded up. For decongesting the city, we will need to have better connectivity of slip lanes with the main roads. If we have ambulance lanes to all localities, the pressure on the main roads will reduce considerably,” he said.

The other priority projects for Chauhan are ensuring 24x7 clean water supply in the city and having a wide sewerage network. “The tender for both these big projects will be floated shortly. These projects will bring about a big change in the lives of locals,” he added.

“Besides, we will try to have electric buses in the city. Also, we will introduce smaller vehicles and taxis in different parts of the town,” he said.

The Mayor further said, “I will try and ensure that all 34 councillors adopt an area for the plantation of saplings and ensure its maintenance for the next few years.” “It will inspire others to plant trees and look after them as it’s everyone’s responsibility to make the city clean and green and save environment,” Chauhan added.