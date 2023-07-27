Malana dam gates still jammed

Kullu, July 26
The NDRF has not been able to open the jammed flood gates of the overflowing 100 MW Malana II hydroelectric project in Kullu.
People residing along the Beas in Kullu and Mandi districts are spending sleepless nights as the Malana dam is overflowing after its flood gates jammed due to heavy silt influx. “The flood gates of the dam could not be opened. The dam is still overflowing but the water flow is under control,” said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.
