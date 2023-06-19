Malana residents seek ropeway connectivity

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, June 18

The residents of Malana village, famous for its ancient culture and oldest form of democracy in the world, have sought ropeway connectivity for the village.

They submitted a memorandum to Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi during his recent visit to the area saying the village, with a population of 2,800 at an altitude of 9,842 ft, was not connected by road.

They said the village should be connected via a ropeway to ease the life of villagers and promote tourism.

The villagers have to trek for around 3 km to reach the nearest motorable point at Sariyara Shahu. If a ropeway is set up, the villagers will be able to reach the road in a few minutes. That will also facilitate villagers’ travel from their homes to the market even during harsh winters and the monsoon.

In September last year, the villagers had opposed road connectivity, citing orders of their deity Jamlu Devta (Jamadagni Rishi).

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur had announced Rs 1 crore for the road and appealed to the villagers to cooperate in its completion in 2021. He had gone there to meet 36 families affected by a major fire tragedy. As many as 16 houses were gutted in the fire and the CM had then stated that the village would be connected via road in six months.

The residents, however, refused to give land to the Public Works Department for the purpose.