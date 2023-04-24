Malana road closed after landslide

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 23

The Jari to Malana road in the Manikaran valley has been closed for the past couple of days due to a massive landslide after the recent rain. Debris have fallen on the road from hill. More than one dozen vehicles also got stuck on the stretch leading towards Malana. In case of an emergency, people can go to Jari through the mountain path. Even walking on the path is dangerous. Ferrying ration and construction material has become a Herculean task for villagers.

Malana panchayat vice-president Ram Ji Thakur said, “Once again debris have fallen from the hill on the road due to which Malana panchayat is completely cut off from Jari. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life or property. Residents have urged the Malana Hydro Power Company to remove debris from the road.”

He said, “There are many spots on the Jari to Malana road where threat of landslides looms large. During the rainy season last year, this road remained closed for a month.” He urged the district administration to remove debris from the road keeping in view problems faced by the people.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the work for restoration of closed roads after the weather cleared.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said, “The PWD is working to restore closed roads. Soon, debris will be cleared from the landslide site on the Jari-Malana road.”