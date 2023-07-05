Malana will be connected by ropeway: CPS

KULLU, JULY 4
Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur said that an amount of Rs 90.05 crore has been sanctioned to the panchayats of Bhuntar development block under Local Area Development Authority (LADA). Presiding over the meeting of Bhuntar Block LADA at Bhuntar today, he said that it should be made sure that the amount released under this is properly utilized to create infrastructure to benefit the residents of the panchayats.
The CPS said that the historic Malana village would be connected by a ropeway. He directed the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department to prepare an estimate in this regard and send it to NABARD.
He said that a mini secretariat building would be constructed in Bhuntar where all the offices would be set up under one roof. Thakur said that those gram panchayats, which do not have their own panchayat buildings under development block Bhuntar, should identify land and send the proposal for the construction to the BDO.
