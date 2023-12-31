 Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s directions not to be harsh with drunk revellers on New Year fails to woo tourists; chances of ‘white New Year’ bleak

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Women in traditional Himachali dress holding balloons with the number '2024' on New Year's eve in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar



PTI

Shimla, December 31

Prediction of weekend snow and the Chief Minister’s directions not to be harsh with drunk revellers on New Year failed to woo tourists to Shimla which recorded 50-60 per cent occupancy, “the lowest in the last 40 years”.

Last year, Shimla had recorded more than 80 per cent occupancy on New Year. The hotel and allied industries were pinning hopes on ‘white New Year’ but chances of snowfall appear very bleak.

While, the Mall Road and The Ridge in the heart of the city are abuzz with tourists as winter carnival turned the place into a fair with lights and cultural bonanza being organised but tourist footfall has not converted in room occupancy in hotels, said Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president M K Seth.

The occupancy is about 50-60 per cent which is the lowest in the last 40 years and even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourist rush on New Year was more than this time, he told the PTI.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed to follow the slogan of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, facilitate the tourists and make adequate arrangements and proper plans in all districts for smooth flow of traffic.

Besides allowing food joints and pan shops to remain open 24x7, he had said drunk tourists would not be arrested, but would be facilitated by the police to their hotels to ensure that their New Year experience is not spoiled.

The unregistered tourism units are eating into the sales of registered hotels, home stays and other such accommodations, said Seth adding that the tourists coming by train and luxury buses are “captured” by touts which take them to unregistered accommodations.

“We are surprised to see such a drop in tourist inflow when all the things are favourable. This is the lowest occupancy in my living memory,” said vice president of the association Prince Kukreja, hoping that the occupancy would pick up by late evening.

A large number of tourists prefer isolated accommodations in the suburbs with forest cover and peace, and tourists planning private parties are also going beyond the city, said local hotelier Shishu, adding that even the hotels in the main town, which are normally packed during this time of the year, are not packed to the capacity.

About 7,600 tourists vehicles from other states have entered Shimla via the Shoghi barrier on the Shimla-Chandigarh Road from Saturday morning (8 am) to Sunday afternoon (12 pm), Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI on Sunday.

The tourism stakeholders added that adverse publicity on social media and some electronic channels regarding traffic jams diverted tourists to other destinations.

The local Met office had predicted snowfall and rainfall at isolated places in high-and-mid hills on Saturday and Sunday as a fresh Western Disturbance lies over the Himalayan region. However, no snowfall was witnessed in the key tourist resorts.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train flagged off

2
Sports

WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

3
Haryana

Groundwater in 18 districts of Haryana contaminated with arsenic, fluoride found in 21 districts

4
World

Major blow to Imran Khan as Pakistan poll body rejects nomination papers for 2024 General Election

5
Amritsar

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

6
Haryana

Faridabad MC serves notices on 10,000 property tax defaulters

7
Punjab

Days after unveiling, statue of Udham Singh vandalised in Abohar

8
India

Rich Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in US

9
India

Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry

10
Features

YEAR in books

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

Group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror ...

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the inci...

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s directions not to be harsh...

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

Delhi Police deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve

Delhi Police deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve

Delhi reels under dense fog, AQI hits 400 mark

Okhla sanctuary sees decline in number of migratory birds

High Court moved against proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque

L-G approves revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plaza

Last day to pay property tax without interest, penalty today

Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

2 brothers land in police net with illegal weapon

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am