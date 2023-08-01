Man accuses textile mill of usurping land

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 31

A case of a textile mill “usurping” 5.15 bighas of a villager has come to light in Baddi where the company director and six others allegedly forged signatures of a dead person to usurp the land.

The case pertains to 1990s, but the FIR was registered on July 27 by the Baddi police following directions from a Nalagarh court. Land owner’s son Devraj said he approached the court after the local police didn’t hear his plea.

Forgery alleged Devraj of Dhakru Majra has alleged that forged signatures of his father were used to execute the sale dead of 5.15 bighas of their land six years after his father's death in 2004

Company officials, however, claimed they were in possession of a general power of attorney executed in 1994-95 by his father. Their claim was, however, refuted by the land owner’s son.

Devraj of Dhakru Majra, who addressed mediapersons at Baddi today, said his father Rabbal died on August 24, 1998. He and his family members obtained inheritance of the land in their favour in 2004, but when they sought the revenue record in 2022, they found it in the name of the textile company.

Dev Raj said forged signatures of his father were used to execute the sale dead six years after his death in 2004. He and his brother had become the owner of the land before that. He said, “The company did not even inform us about the mutation of land, which is worth crores now.” He has demanded his land back from the company.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said a case under Sections 467, 468, 470, 471, 420, 34 and 120-B of the IPC was registered on July 27 following a complaint by Devraj.

He alleged the company concealed key facts from the revenue and legal authorities to get the said land registered its favour in 2004 and that it was further mutated in their favour in 2012 in a wrongful manner. A GPA was executed by Devraj’s father in 1994-95 for the said land.

#Baddi #Solan