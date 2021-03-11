Delhi man arrested for posing as Major near Pathankot Military Hospital

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 9

A man, claiming himself to be a Major, was nabbed by the Army near Pathankot Military Hospital, which is under the jurisdiction of Damtal police station. The Army has handed over the accused to the Kangra police.

The Army spotted the accused wandering near the hospital. When they enquired him, he produced an identity card and claimed to be a Major.

On inspecting the card, it was found to be fake. The Army nabbed the accused and handed over him to the Damtal police with his Aadhaar card and the fake identity card.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Narotra, of Tilak Nagar in West Delhi.

He was produced before a local court today, which sent him to police custody until August 10. The police said Narotra was working for a private contractor, who hails from Chamba district, in the Damtal area. He was staying in a hotel near the hospital.

The police have registered a forgery case under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code at the Damtal police station.

