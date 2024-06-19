Man arrested for theft at Jawali house

Nurpur, June 18
The Jawali police arrested a suspected thief from Nagrota Surian last evening. As per the police, Shiv Kumar, a resident of Nagrota Surian town under Jawali police jurisdiction, had lodged an FIR on Sunday against an unidentified person for trespassing and committing a theft in his house.
The complainant had reported that 200-gm gold jewellery and Rs 7,000 were stolen from his house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. After preliminary investigation, the police identified the suspect as Vikas, a resident of Nagrota Surian.
Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said they had also recovered the stolen jewellery from the suspect. Vikas was produced in a Jawali court today and was remanded in police custody.
In a separate incident, the Jawali police stopped a car at naka at Tahlian Chowk on 32 Meel-Jawali link road and recovered 16 cartons of countrymade liquor being transported illegally. The car driver tried to flee, but was nabbed after a chase. A case under the Excise Act was registered against him.
