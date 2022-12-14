Man arrested in Haridwar for wife's murder in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 13

The police arrested Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Batala, from Haridwar yesterday for allegedly murdering his wife Avinash Kaur, a resident of Rajpura, at Parganoo village in Bhuntar subdivision of Kullu district on December 5. The victim’s body was found in their rented accommodation.

The landlord had told the police that Jobanpreet (Jai) Singh left for his native place on November 22 for four or five days but did not return. The police broke opened the door of their room in the presence of the MC ward member. A foul smell was emanating from the room and Avinash’s body was there. Strangulation marks were found on her neck.

The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC. Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma had formed a special investigation team headed by DSP Mohanlal Rawat. Technical investigation found Jobanpreet’s involvement in the murder. He was expected to be hiding in Haridwar.

The SP sent teams to Punjab, Haridwar and Dehradun to nab the accused. He was arrested from Haridwar and brought to Kullu. The SP said that during investigation it was found that the accused was working as a rickshaw-puller in Haridwar.

Caption: The murder accused in police custody in Kullu on Tuesday.

