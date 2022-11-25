Man booked for carrying drugs

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 24

A special investigation unit of the police has arrested a person with drugs at a ‘naka’ set up near the new bus stand in the town.

A police report said here today that 16 capsules (tramadol hydrochloride and acetaminophen tablets USP) were recovered from the possession of the man belonging to Kundi village of the district.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chamba police station, the report said. However, investigation in the case was under way, the report said.

