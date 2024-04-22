Man charred to death in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 21

A resident of Bathahar village in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district was charred to death in a fire incident at his house Friday night when he was asleep. The deceased was identified as Jeevan Lal (42). The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. At the time of the incident, Jeevan Lal was alone in his house. Police have ruled out any foul play in the acident

