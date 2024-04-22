Man charred to death in Kullu

Mandi, April 21
A resident of Bathahar village in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district was charred to death in a fire incident at his house Friday night when he was asleep. The deceased was identified as Jeevan Lal (42). The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. At the time of the incident, Jeevan Lal was alone in his house. Police have ruled out any foul play in the acident
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused