Man dies in junkyard explosion near Una

Our Correspondent

Una, August 30

A 45-year-old worker died on the spot today afternoon when an explosive device blew off in a junkyard at Jhalera village about 6 kilometers from here.

What police say The 45-year-old had been working in the junkyard for the last 10 years. The police said it appeared that the device could have been a crude bomb made by wildlife poachers to kill the hunt which had somehow reached the junkyard.

The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Kumar, who originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh, but had been working in the junkyard for the last 10 years.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Dhiman said a team of forensic experts had been requisitioned, adding that it appeared that the device could have been a crude bomb made by wildlife poachers to kill the hunt which had somehow reached the junkyard. He however added that the exact cause of the explosion could be ascertained only after the forensic report.

It is also reported that at the time of the incident, the deceased was working on dismantling refrigerator compressors. The ASP said a case under relevant Sections of the Explosives Act had been registered and the body had been sent for a postmortem examination.