Man drowns in Sutlej, shooting stone kills one

Mandi, June 24
One person and 18 goats were washed away in the Sutlej in Mandi district last evening.
DSP, Sundernagar, Dinesh Kumar said that Soju Ram (80), a native of Siyu village, was grazing cattle near the BBMB powerhouse at Salapad when the water level in the Sutlej rose suddenly. Local villagers tried to alert Soju Ram by shouting at him, but he could not hear them.
Another person was killed when a rock fell on him at Deod village near Pandoh in the district. The deceased has been identified as Dumnu Ram (53), an employee of the Public Works Department and native of Haton village in Mandi.
Meanwhile, 28 roads remained blocked in different parts of Mandi district while 45 lift water schemes were partially damaged in Dharampur subdivision due to heavy rain last night. As many as 25 electricity transformers were damaged in Sundernagar, Karsog and Gohar blocks of the district.
The Chandigarh-Manali highway remained blocked near the Pandoh dam for about an hour due to a landslide. Eighteen roads were blocked in Seraj subdivision, seven in Thalout, two in Karsog and one in Sundernagar.
Around 45 water supply schemes were damaged due to heavy rainfall in Dharampur subdivision last night and the restoration work was underway, an official said.
