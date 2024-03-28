Man found dead after clash, one arrested

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 27

The police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of a driver in the Paonta Sahib subdivision.

The police are probing the matter.

According to a police source, there was an altercation between one Bhajanlal and Viren alias Gullu of the same village over some matter on March 21. In the ensuing clash, Bhajanlal suffered serious head injuries and he went to his room. On March 23 morning, some people reached Bhajanlal’s and found him naked and dead under a blanket on his bed. There were blood marks on his head and hand. The matter was brought to the notice of the local police. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to Bhajanlal’s family.

Bhajanlal, a driver by profession, used to live at Bhatanwali village away from his wife and daughter. While the motive behind the fight between the two is yet to be ascertained. the police have arrested Viren alias Gullu.

A detailed probe might reveal other aspects of the crime. Nahan Senior Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena said the police had registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the main suspect was arrested.

