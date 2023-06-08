Man found dead in Kullu village, had gone to fair

Kullu, June 7
Villagers found the body of a man today near Pipalage village in Bhuntar subdivision of the district. The deceased, Ved Ram (37) of Jia village, had gone to a fair in Pipalage with his friend last night.
The relatives of the man expressed suspicions about the possibility of murder. Panchayat president Sanjeev Kumar alleged, “It is visible from the CCTV footage that Ved’s friend, who had gone with him, was present there when Ved suddenly fell. He is also seen pressing or lifting him. But he said he was not there at the time of the incident and has now switched off his phone.”
The residents have demanded a probe into the matter. They suspect that the victim was thrown there after being beaten up.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the post-mortem examination of the body would be carried out tomorrow. “No visible injury marks were seen on the victim’s body during the preliminary investigations,” she added.
