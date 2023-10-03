Man gets 3-year RI for embezzlement

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 2

Jawali Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Deepali Ghambir has convicted Vipin Kumar, a former secretary of the Fatehpur Agriculture Cooperative Society, in a 2006 fund embezzlement case and sentenced him to three-year rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

He was booked for alleged Rs 25-lakh public fund embezzlement that came to light following an audit of accounts for 2000 to 2005.

ADA, Jawali, Ravi Kumarsaid it was found in the audit that the accused had not deposited the loan amount recovered from people in the society’s account. The rent income from shops and other incomes were also not recorded in books.

#Agriculture #Nurpur