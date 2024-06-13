Man held for co-worker’s murder in Una

Una, June 12
The Una police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a 40-year-old man whose body was found near the old Hoshiarpur road at Lalsingi village here on Monday. The victim was identified as Harjinder Singh.
Addressing mediapersons, SP Rakesh Singh said a resident of Lalsingi had found a mutilated body near a temple. He said on the basis of the CCTV footage and statements given by eyewitnesses, the registration number of the suspect’s motorcycle was was traced. The accused has been identified as Manjeet (34) of Daulat Khan village in Hoshiarpur. According to the SP, the accused held the victim responsible for misplacing his cellphone. On June 9, the victim received Rs 15,000 from his employer. The SP said Manjeet was asking Harjinder for money to buy a new cellphone and since both of them were inebriated, their argument turned into a brawl. Manjeet hit Harjinder on his head with a rock and smashed his face to hide his identity. Thereafter, he left the scene.
