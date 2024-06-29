Man held for killing Jharkhand woman in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Shimla, June 29
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a Jharkhand native woman in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Saturday.
The woman was found dead inside her house in the Kleen area of the city on Friday. Her body bore multiple stab injuries and was found by her children when they returned from the school, they said.
The police on Friday nabbed a suspect from Solan market within six hours on the basis of call details of the victim, Solan SP Rajkumar Chandel told the media persons here.
During investigation, the accused, Jitu, confessed to the crime and told police that he spoke to the woman before the murder, he said.
Jitu was under the influence of alcohol. The weapons, two kitchen knives, have been recovered, SP Chandel said.
According to the police, both the accused and the victim hailed from Jharkhand. They knew each other and lived nearby.
A case under the IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered on the complaint of the woman's husband. The body has been sent to IGMC Shimla for post-mortem, they said.
