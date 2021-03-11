Man held for raping 52-year-old woman

KULLU, AUGUST 19
The police arrested a person in a case of rape of a 52-year-old woman here on Wednesday.
According to the police, the woman stated in her complaint that she was changing clothes after taking a bath in the Beas near Tapu of the town. The accused, finding her alone, raped her.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said accused Amar Singh of Kareri village in Balichowki of Mandi district was arrested the same day.
The accused was remanded to 14-day judicial custody yesterday. A case had been registered and further investigation was under way.
