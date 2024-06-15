Man held for raping Polish tourist in McLeodganj

Dharamsala, June 14
The police have arrested a resident of the Bhagsunag area of McLeodganj for allegedly raping a Polish woman. Sources said that the Polish woman had filed a complaint with the police late last evening that a local had raped her. The police recorded her statement before a Judicial Magistrate and got her medical examination conducted.
The sources said that the woman was staying in McLeodganj for the past three weeks and had registered for a meditation course. She came in touch with the accused, who used to rent his room to tourists in McLeodganj. He offered to rent his room to her as she was not satisfied with the place where she was staying.
Additional SP, Kangra, Hitesh Lakhanpal said that the accused had been arrested and a case under Section 376 of the IPC registered against him. The accused had been identified as Kartik Kumar (24), resident of the Bhagsunag area of McLeodganj. The medical examination of the victim had confirmed rape. An investigation was underway, he added.
