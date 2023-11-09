Man killed as JCB falls into gorge in Shimla

PTI

Shimla, November 8

A man was killed while another was injured after a JCB machine engaged in the construction of the Patgahar link road in the suburbs of Shimla district fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge today, the police said.

Bunty Thakur was declared brought dead at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital here while JCB machine operator Prem Chand was admitted there, they said.

The accident occurred as Prem Chand lost control over the JCB machine.

The police have booked him under Sections 279 (negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The police said an investigation into the incident is underway.

