Man killed as JCB falls into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, November 8
A man was killed while another was injured after a JCB machine engaged in the construction of the Patgahar link road in the suburbs of Shimla district fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge today, the police said.
Bunty Thakur was declared brought dead at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital here while JCB machine operator Prem Chand was admitted there, they said.
The accident occurred as Prem Chand lost control over the JCB machine.
The police have booked him under Sections 279 (negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.
The police said an investigation into the incident is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians
Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...
Defence tech on table at India-US meet
Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP
Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...
INDIA fails to come together in Punjab
Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...