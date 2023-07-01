Man murdered by wife in a fit of rage in Kasauli village

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 30

Mani Ram, a 36- year-old man hailing from Kot village in Kasauli tehsil, was murdered by his wife Nirmala in a fit of rage last night.

According to DSP Parwanoo, Pranav Chauhan, who visited the spot along with SHO Kasauli, the duo had an altercation over some domestic issue and the woman hit his head with a sharp-edged weapon. This led to grievous injury on his head. The injury proved fatal and he died on the spot.

The police received information about the incident at 12.30 am from the villagers following which they visited the spot. The body of the victim was found lying in a pool of blood inside the house by the police.

The accused has been detained and she has confessed to having committed the crime. Married in 2008, the couple has three children.

A forensic science team has been requisitioned to collect evidence.

A case under section 302 of the IPC for murder has been registered at Kasauli police station and further investigation is underway.

DSP Pranav informed that Mani Ram was a labourer and often came home drunk and fought with his wife over petty issues.