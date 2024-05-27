Man out fishing drowns in Tons

Nahan, May 26
A 33-year-old man was today swept away by the powerful currents of the Tons river, which flows along the state’s border with Uttarakhand. The deceased has been identified as Raghuveer (33), a resident of Kando (Dharwa) village of sub-tehsil Ronhat.
According to local sources, Raghuveer was fishing near Tilenu in Dharwa gram panchayat when he accidentally slipped into the Tons river and was caught in the river’s strong currents. Despite immediate efforts by local villagers to rescue him, they were unable to locate him.
Upon receiving the distress call, the local police and the administration promptly arrived at the scene. A joint search and rescue operation was launched, involving both the administrative team and local villagers. After several hours of exhaustive effort, Raghuveer’s body was recovered from the river late in the evening.
The police have taken possession of the body and
preliminary investigations
suggest that the drowning was accidental. In response to the incident, the local administration has provided immediate financial relief of Rs 25,000 to the family of the deceased.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...