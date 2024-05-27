Man out fishing drowns in Tons

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 26

A 33-year-old man was today swept away by the powerful currents of the Tons river, which flows along the state’s border with Uttarakhand. The deceased has been identified as Raghuveer (33), a resident of Kando (Dharwa) village of sub-tehsil Ronhat.

According to local sources, Raghuveer was fishing near Tilenu in Dharwa gram panchayat when he accidentally slipped into the Tons river and was caught in the river’s strong currents. Despite immediate efforts by local villagers to rescue him, they were unable to locate him.

Upon receiving the distress call, the local police and the administration promptly arrived at the scene. A joint search and rescue operation was launched, involving both the administrative team and local villagers. After several hours of exhaustive effort, Raghuveer’s body was recovered from the river late in the evening.

The police have taken possession of the body and

preliminary investigations

suggest that the drowning was accidental. In response to the incident, the local administration has provided immediate financial relief of Rs 25,000 to the family of the deceased.

