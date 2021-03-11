Manage crowd at IGMC lab

The IGMC, Shimla, large crowds frequently gather at the lab to give their samples for Covid test. There’s a growing pressure on the government lab as it is yet to settle down. As a result, it is causing severe inconvenience to the patients. The lab should start working smoothly as soon as possible. -Rohit, Shimla

Solution to Traffic woes a must

The Kotwali market of Dharamsala is in the grip of traffic jams. The police should check illegal parking of vehicles in Kotwali market and enforce one-way traffic in the area. Since majority of traffic to Mcleodganj goes through Kotwali market, implementing one-way traffic in the area is the only solution to get rid of traffic congestion. -Dinesh, Dharamsala

Shortage of NS in chemo ward

There’s a shortage of normal saline (NS) in the chemo ward at the IGMC. As there’s no supply of NS in the ward and patients are told to procure it themselves and this is causing a lot of problems to the people. -Reena, Solan

